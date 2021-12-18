Heartland BancCorp Declares Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.627 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.