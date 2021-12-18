HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.