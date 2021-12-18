Head-To-Head Review: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Consumer Portfolio Services 12.54% 22.49% 1.55%

This table compares Coinbase Global and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 40.99 $322.32 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.64 $21.68 million $1.29 6.38

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $372.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

