Head to Head Review: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Airbus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbus $57.01 billion 1.60 -$1.29 billion $1.60 18.17

Fuchs Petrolub has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fuchs Petrolub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuchs Petrolub and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 1 4 2 0 2.14 Airbus 1 5 6 0 2.42

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.86%. Airbus has a consensus price target of $91.16, indicating a potential upside of 213.59%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Airbus.

Volatility & Risk

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.