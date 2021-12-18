HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 32.2% in November

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HDB stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,483. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

