HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $114.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 166.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

