HC Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

