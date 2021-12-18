HC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

