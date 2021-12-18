HC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

