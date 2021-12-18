Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

