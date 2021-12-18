Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.79. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.