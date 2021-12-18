Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,585 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after acquiring an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

NYSE:BILL opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.