Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 212 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day moving average is $276.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

