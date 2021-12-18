Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

