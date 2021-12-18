Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $370,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

