Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Nordson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

