Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $955,500.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HRMY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.31 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

