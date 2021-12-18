Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $955,500.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HRMY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.31 and a beta of -0.05.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
