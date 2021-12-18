Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.15

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.19). 23,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The company has a market cap of £241.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.57. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.29).

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

In other Hargreave Hale AIM VCT news, insider Oliver Bedford bought 26,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,629.94 ($33,870.68).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.