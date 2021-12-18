Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.