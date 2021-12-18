Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
About Hang Lung Properties
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.