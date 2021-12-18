GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,936 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

