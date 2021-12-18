GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.85. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

