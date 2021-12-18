GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

