GWM Advisors LLC Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

