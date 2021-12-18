GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.