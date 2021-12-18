GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

