Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

GURE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,253. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.