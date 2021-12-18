Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 61,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 89.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

