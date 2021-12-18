Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PAC. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

NYSE:PAC opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.