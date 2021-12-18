Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $646.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,125,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

