Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $646.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,125,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
