GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0042 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $28,654.78 and $27.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,777,402 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

