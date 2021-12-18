GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

COMB stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

