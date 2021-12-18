GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

COMB stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.