Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

