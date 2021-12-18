Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 69,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter worth about $400,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 73.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 673.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

