Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

