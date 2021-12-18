Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,345 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $158.25 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54.

