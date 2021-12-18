Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $85.81 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

