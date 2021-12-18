Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 1,243,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

