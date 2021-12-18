Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Cut by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL opened at $100.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.