Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

