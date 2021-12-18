Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,494,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

