Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 4,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

