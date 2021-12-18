Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.85 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

