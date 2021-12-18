Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 254.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 164.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $689,000.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $36.05 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

