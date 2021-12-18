Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CTEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 189,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,064. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

