Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

