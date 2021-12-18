GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

