Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $41.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. 30,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.92. Getinge has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.