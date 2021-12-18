Geoffrey M. Price Sells 27,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

