Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gentex posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 3,542,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Gentex has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gentex by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

