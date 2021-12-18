Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Genetron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 41.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

