Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
